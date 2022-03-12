Sindh governor issues warning to PTI MNAs

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has issued a warning to the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While talking to the media, Imran Ismail said that they will keep a tight eye on the lawmakers who are heading to the National Assembly on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion. He warned action against those who will vote against PM Imran Khan.

The governor said that he has conveyed the special message of PM Khan to Aleem Khan. He added that they are independent to take the final decision. He expressed hopes that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen would not go against the PTI.

In a development today, PM Imran Khan has given an important task to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to finalise preparations for a power show in Islamabad ahead of voting on the no-trust move.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a power show in Islamabad a day before the voting on the no-trust move in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the task to the PTI Islamabad chapter to host the upcoming power show in the federal capital. Moreover, he also formulated a plan for holding meetings with lawmakers.

Sources told ARY News that the ruling party will take legal action against the turncoats. According to sources, PM Imran Khan was confident about the failure of the opposition’s no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

