Sindh governor meets President Dr Arif Alvi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has met President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence in Karachi and congratulated him on performing Hajj, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Governor Kamran Tessori and President Dr Arif Alvi also exchanged views on the development projects and, the restoration of Karachi infrastructure.

The governor assured that the province will be put on the path of development with the cooperation of the Centre. He added that the Centre is focusing on the welfare of the nation.

President Alvi also praised the Sindh governor’s projects for the welfare of the citizens.