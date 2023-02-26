Sindh Governor, MQM-P’s Amir Khan discuss political situation

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan and discussed the country’s political and economic situation, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both the leaders while discussing the country’s political situation expressed commitment to strengthen party’s position by bringing MQM-P factions together.

Governor Sindh noted that he wanted to bring all ‘like-minded’ people together through mutual discussions.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan lauded the efforts of Governor Sindh in bringing the MQM-P factions together. Moreover, he assured to stand firm with MQM-P in every situation.

