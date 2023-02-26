Sunday, February 26, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Sindh Governor, MQM-P’s Amir Khan discuss political situation

test

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan and discussed the country’s political and economic situation, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both the leaders while discussing the country’s political situation expressed commitment to strengthen party’s position by bringing MQM-P factions together.

Governor Sindh noted that he wanted to bring all ‘like-minded’ people together through mutual discussions.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan lauded the efforts of Governor Sindh in bringing the MQM-P factions together. Moreover, he assured to stand firm with MQM-P in every situation.

 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.