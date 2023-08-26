27.9 C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Sindh Governor returns another bill with objections

Rafay Hussain
By Rafay Hussain
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday returned another bill, named Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 – forwarded by Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) previous government, with objections, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Governor returned the bill with objections using the powers conferred under Section 116(2)(b) of the Constitution.

Kamran Tessori objected to the amendment made in Section (3), saying that education, experience and tenure for recruiting Vice-Chairperson were not mentioned in the bill by the then Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“Therefore, without mention the requirements, it will be an improper process for appointment to this post,” the governor said.

Tessori further objected that extending the fixed term of 4 years to an indefinite term in Section 9 and extending it by another 2 years is against the pre-defined transparent appointment procedure.

He said that reducing the experience of the Chief Executive Officer from 20 years to 15 years and changing the post from BS-20 grade BS-19/20 will make a difference in the performance of the said officer.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori refused to give his assent to the Karachi Metropolitan University bill and raised several objections.

The governor particularly objected to the mayor or administrator becoming the pro-vice chancellor of the university.

Last year, the KMC proposed to establish a full-fledged public University in district Central, Karachi.

