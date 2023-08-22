Sindh governor signs bills for setting up varsities in two districts

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday gave assent to the University of Larkana bill 2023 and University of Mirpurkhas bill.

According to the bills, public sector universities would be established in both cities of province.

Both bills were passed by the Sindh assembly earlier this month.

In a statement, Governor Tessori expressed the desire to witness the establishment of universities in each district of Sindh, ensuring access to higher education.

He underlined that these proposed universities would adhere to the same rigorous academic standards upheld by renowned institutions including the University of Karachi.

“These universities will reflect the same standards of excellence as at the University of Karachi and other universities in the province,” emphasised Tessori after the signing ceremony.

He further said that the establishment universities and their operationalisation was just around the corner.