Sindh governor takes notice of alleged attack on Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s convoy

KARACHI: The Sindh governor has taken notice of the alleged attack on the convoy of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan’s district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers have surrounded the convoy of Arbab Ghulam Rahim when he arrived at Tando Muhammad Khan’s Press Club to conduct a media conference.

Later, a clash occurred between PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in which many PTI activists sustained injuries. The PTI workers then took the injured persons to the local police station and sought the registration of a case against the attack.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the incident and asked the inspector general (IG) to take strict action against the responsible persons.

Earlier on August 1, the convoy of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had been attacked by armed assailants in Nawabshah.

The assailants had opened fire on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s convoy and hurled stones on the vehicles in Nawabshah. However, the opposition leader escaped safely from the location.

The opposition leader had said that Asad Zardari, Imran Zardari, Babu Domki and others were involved in the firing incident. He had said in a statement that stones were hurled on the vehicles and political workers were attacked outside Zardari House. Sheikh had challenged the political opponents to face him as he will not leave Nawabshah.