Sindh governor to return ordinance for regularising illegal constructions

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail is likely to return the ordinance forwarded by the provincial government for the regularisation of illegal constructions, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh governor has decided to return the ordinance for regularisation of illegal constructions to the provincial government on Thursday evening.

The governor will return the ordinance with objections on some sections of the legislation. The political parties have already raised objections over the ordinance. The law will be returned with observations by the governor, sources added.

Earlier in the month, the Sindh government had drafted an ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people of the province by regularising illegal constructions and housing units.

READ: SINDH GOVT ANNOUNCES COMMISSION TO ‘REGULARIZE’ ILLEGAL HOUSING STRUCTURES

The draft of the legislation had been forwarded to Governor Imran Ismail for approval. The move to regularise residential buildings had come after much hue and cry following the Supreme Court’s order to demolish Karachi’s Nasla Tower.

Under the ordinance, a commission headed by a retired Sindh High Court (SHC) judge would be formed that will identify illegal structures.

The secretary of Local Government and Housing Town Planning, Government of Sindh, will be its secretary. The demolition works on illegal settlements will be stopped for a period of 90 days, according to the ordinance’s draft.

The ordinance also recommended punishment for violation in the construction of building structures.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!