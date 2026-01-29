Gul Plaza Fire: Sindh Governor sends letter urging CJ SHC to establish judicial commission

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has formally written to the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Sindh High Court (SHC), requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the devastating Gul Plaza fire, ARY News reported.

In his letter, Governor Tessori urged the CJ to probe the incident thoroughly, including the causes of the blaze, potential negligence, and any legal violations that may have contributed to the tragedy. He stressed that a judicial inquiry is essential to identify those responsible and restore public trust.

The Governor recommended that the commission operate under the direct supervision of the Sindh High Court, emphasizing that such a probe is crucial not only for accountability but also to prevent similar disasters in the future. He described the incident as a “horrific inferno” and expressed deep concern over the loss of precious lives.

Background of the Incident

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

The building remains structurally unsafe. Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, were involved in the search for missing persons. Families coordinated with authorities at help desks and DNA collection centres while engineers assessed the damage.

Death Toll Rises to 74

The death toll from the Gul Plaza fire has risen to 74, according to Police Surgeon Dr. Samia Syed. Some victims remain unidentified, raising concerns that families may not yet know the fate of missing relatives.

A positive DNA result has been received from the Sindh Forensic DNA Laboratory, but no matching reference sample has been submitted so far. Authorities warn that some victims may be from outside Karachi or other cities, further complicating identification.

Dr. Syed confirmed that ongoing DNA testing will continue as part of efforts to identify all victims.