Govt announces two holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced a two-day holiday for Hindu employees on the occasion of Holi, a Hindu festival.

According to a notification issued here, Hindu employees in Sindh will observe a holiday on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Holi. This move is seen as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity towards the Hindu community in the province.

Separately, the Mumbai police in India have issued a strict advisory for those celebrating Holi during Ramadan, which will be in effect until March 18, 2025. The advisory urges caution and restraint during the celebrations, considering the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, there is a possibility of extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, although an official announcement is awaited from the government.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Shawal 1446 AH moon on March 30th, 2025. It predicted that Ramadan month may last for 29 days this year, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31, 2025. Typically, Eid holidays begin a day before the actual Eid day, so if Eid-ul-Fitr falls on a Monday, March 31, the holidays will commence from Monday.