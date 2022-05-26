Sindh govt all set to launch Rescue 1122 service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has announced that the provincial government will launch the Rescue 1122 service in Karachi from May 31, ARY News reported.

The Karachi administrator shared a video of Rescue 1122 ambulances and announced that service would be fully made operational by May 31.

“Rescue 1122 on the roads of #Karachi. The trial process is being carried out to make them fully functional by 31st May by SindhGovt,” Wahab wrote.

Rescue 1122 on the roads of #Karachi. Trial process is being carried out to make them fully functional by 31st May by #SindhGovt. So happy to have been part of this process which will be spread over entire #Sindh pic.twitter.com/jofmZBzCmB — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 25, 2022

“So happy to have been part of this process which will be spread over entire Sindh,” he added.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab had said that 50 ambulances will be operational under the banner of rescue 1122 in the metropolitan city. He said that the Sindh government has provided the city with this service after the local transportation projects such as the Orange line BRT.

