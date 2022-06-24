Sindh govt amends notification for market closure on Saturdays

KARACHI: The Sindh government has amended the notification for the closure of markets, shopping centres and business activities on Saturdays for saving electricity amid the energy crisis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The amended notification read that there are no specific closing hours for the Saturdays and all kinds of business activities and trade centres will be allowed to remain open.

The revised notification was issued by the Sindh Home Department. However, all hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes shall be closed by 11:30 pm instead of 11:00 pm.

On June 21, the Sindh government had decided to make amends to the policy regarding markets and businesses closure at 9 pm. The policy was implemented to save power amid a severe energy crisis

The government had exempted some sectors from the closure, which will be able to operate as usual. The exempted sectors include tyre repair shops, Software developers, ambulance services and bus stations.

Customer support officers, Call centres and courier services have also been exempted from the early closure policy. However, all other markets and businesses will be shut down at 9 pm.

While, milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products were already exempted from time restrictions.

On June 17, in an attempt to save energy, the Sindh government announced to close all markets including shopping malls by 9 pm across the province. A notification was also issued by Home Department in this connection.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9 pm, marriage halls at 10.30 pm and restaurants at 11 pm. “All markets, shopping malls and shops shall be closed by 9 pm,” the notification read. Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from time restrictions.

