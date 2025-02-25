Sindh govt announces changes for academic year 2025-26

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has approved the schedule for the new academic year 2025-26, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a meeting of Sindh government’s steering committee on education convened to finalize the academic calendar.

It has been decided that the new academic year 2025-26 will begin on April 7, 2025, instead of August 1, 2025.

For classes 9 and 10, the board exams will take place in April and practical exams scheduled for March.

The department’s spokesperson also announced that intermediate exams will be held starting from April 28, 2025.

Notably, the academic year 2024-25 in Sindh began on August 1, 2024.

