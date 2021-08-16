Sindh govt announces compensation for victims of Mawach Goth incident

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced compensation for the victims of the Mawach Goth grenade attack in Karachi besides bearing the medical expenses of the wounded persons, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that Rs1 million will be given to the families of the deceased persons that had lost lives in the Mawach Goth incident.

He added that the provincial government will also bear the expenses of medical treatment of the wounded.

The chief minister said that the government has a responsibility to provide assistance to the victims. He vowed that the government will not leave any stone unturned to arrest the terrorists behind the grenade attack.

At least 13 members of a family including women and children had lost lives and several others sustained wounds in a grenade attack on a mini-truck near Mawach Goth on August 14 late night.

The mini-truck was driving over 20 people on their way back from a wedding ceremony on Saturday night. The incident had taken place in the Baldia area in the vicinity of Madina Colony police station.

In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had confirmed the victim family, which originally belongs to Swat and lived in the Landhi area of Karachi, was returning from a wedding event when possibly a motorcyclist(s) tossed a cracker on them out of personal enmity probably.

It could have been a terrorist attack just as well, the CTD official had suspected.