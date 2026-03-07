Sindh Govt Announces Date to Distribute Free Pink Electric Scooters to Women

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the distribution of free pink electric scooters to women in celebration of International Women’s Day, ARY News reported.

In a revolutionary step toward women’s empowerment, the provincial government decided to launch the initiative on March 8. Senior Provincial Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, shared details of the project, stating it is part of a mission to provide women with safe, protected, and environmentally friendly transport.

Under the program, selected women will receive modern electric scooters designed to save energy and reduce environmental pollution. To ensure user safety, the government will provide formal driving training and road safety awareness sessions for all recipients.

The Minister emphasized that the “Pink Electric Scooter Program” will play a vital role in empowering women by providing them with ease of transportation. He added that the provincial government remains committed to introducing future projects aimed at raising the standard of living for the masses, particularly women.

Earlier in September last year, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had distributed free pink electric scooters to working women in Karachi.

As per details, a ceremony was organised by Sindh government to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women.

The ceremony was attended by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the PPP government is working hard to provide facilities to the women specially working women.

He said Sindh is the first province to introduce electric buses in Pakistan.

Criteria for distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.