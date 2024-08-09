Sindh govt announces free electricity up to 100 units

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government would start provisioning 100 free units of electricity soon, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the energy minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its election manifesto had promised to provide 300 free units to the people.

He said that citizens are worried due to inflate electricity bills, saying that ‘significant’ work has been done in Sindh to provide 300 units of free electricity.

“We are starting with providing free 100 units, followed by 200 and eventually 300 units,” Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added.

The energy minister said that the Sindh government planned two solarisation programme, aiming to distribute solar panels to 200,000 holds.

“We will distribute 50,000 solar panels by August,” the energy minister added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that solar parks are also being built to generate electricity which would be supplied to to the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Earlier, the energy minister said that the provision of free solar panels will be started by August.

Presiding over a meeting on the free solar supply project, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also directed to speed up the measures to ensure the supply of solar panels to needy persons by the end of August.

“We will start the process of distributing solar panels in each division and district soon,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people by providing cheap electricity.