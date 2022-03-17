Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 18, 19

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all of its Hindu employees on March 18 and 19, on the occasion of the Holi festival, ARY News reported.

The chief secretary announced the holiday for the community in a notification issued on Thursday.

All the Hindu employees working at any public office, autonomous, semi-autonomous, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh have been given a holiday on March 18 and 19, Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of Sindh has announced this through a notification.

According to Hindus, the day of Holi signifies the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, end of winter, thanksgiving for a good harvest and it is also a festive day to meet, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and mend broken ties.

