Sindh govt announces ‘comprehensive’ relief plan for electricity consumers

KARACHI: In response to the Punjab government’s ‘short-term’ power relief package, the Sindh government announced a ‘comprehensive’ plan to end the woes of the public severely impacted by the hiked electricity bills.

In a statement issued here, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has long-term solutions to the public woes.

“Instead of providing temporary relief on electricity bills, the Sindh government is working on a comprehensive plan to benefit the people,” the minister added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government is distributing 200,000 solar panels as part of its initiative.

“An additional 500,000 solar panels will be distributed within a month,” Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah also reacted to the Punjab government’s decision to reduce electricity tariff for two months, terming it a ‘bizarre’ announcement.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, CM Murad Ali Shah said that such ‘strange’ announcements put them in a quandary. “We (Sindh government) find it difficult how to respond to these foolish statements. But I don’t want to go into politics” he added.

The chief minister wondered how people find time to appear on TV.

“My party chairman and Sindh information minister often get unhappy with me as I don’t appear on television to project the works being done in the province,” CM Murad Ali Shah added.

The chief minister asked if speaks on TV all the time, when would he get the time to work.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif announces major relief for electricity consumers

On August 16, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.