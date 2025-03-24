Sindh govt announces scholarship for 30000 students

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a scholarship programme for 30,000 students from 30 universities across the province.

The programme, launched in collaboration with Google and Teach Valley, aims to provide students with digital skills and knowledge. The scholarships will cover Google Career Certificate courses, which can be completed online within 3-6 months.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, CM Murad Ali Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting digital education and skills in Sindh. He expressed his desire to see students from Sindh receive world-class training and education.

The Sindh CM said that the programme has reserved 30% of the scholarships for women and will give special attention to students from underprivileged backgrounds. Students who receive the scholarships will be entitled to a monthly stipend ranging from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1.6 million.

Read More: Good news for students awaiting Honhaar Scholarship

Separately, the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ was established and students can contact on WhatsApp, landline number and social media for information and prompt resolution of their complaints.

The help desk was established on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which would guide the students from 9 am to 5 pm.

Honhaar Scholarship Helpline numbers are 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaints can be made at [email protected] and [email protected].

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Talented students should only focus on studying while their fees are the responsibility of the government. I want to put all the resources at the disposal of students. Every student of Punjab is like my daughter and son, I think of them as a mother.”