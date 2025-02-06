Sindh govt announces school holiday

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions on February 14 (Friday) on account of Shab-e-Barat in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the public and private educational institutions will remain closed on February 14 (15th of Sha’ban) in connection with the Shab-e-Barat.

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the Sub-committee meeting of the steering committee on education held on January 28, 2024, all public and private educational institutions, under the administrative control of the School Education and literacy Department, government of Sindh shall remain closed on Feb 14, 2025, Friday, on account of Shab-e-Barat, (15th Shaban-1446)” read the notification.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as laylat al-bara’ah or night of forgiveness, is a significant Islamic occasion observed on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban. It is considered a night of forgiveness, mercy, and blessings.

Many people visit graves of loved ones, clean and decorate them, and offer prayers for the deceased. Some Muslims also fast on the 15th day of Shaban.

In some countries, including Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, Shab-e-Barat is observed with religious fervour.

People also gather at mosques and other public places for collective prayers and recitations.