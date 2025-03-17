Sindh govt announces to digitise educational institutions

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to digitise all educational institutions including schools under the Education Department in the province, ARY News reported.

CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting focused on school education in which it was decided that the attendance of teachers and students would be digitised using facial recognition technology.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that the school administration will be given administrative authority. The government will provide direct funding to each headmaster, allowing them to improve their respective schools.

The Sindh government has decided to grant autonomy to schools, enabling them to manage their expenses independently. Each school will have its own budget, allowing them to make financial decisions without needing to rely on external authorities.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that currently, Sindh has 36,300 primary schools and 2,600 elementary schools. He said that the government aims to address the disparity between primary and elementary schools in the province.

Earlier in September 2024, the Ministry of Education told the National Assembly that over 26.2 million children are out of school in Pakistan.

According to details submitted by the Education Department at the National Assembly, a total of 26,260,520 are deprived of education in the country.

The report added that over 17 million children between the ages of 5 and 9 are not enrolled in school. Similarly, around 4.9 million children between the ages of 10 and 12 are deprived of middle school education and out of school in Pakistan.

Furthermore, over 2.1 million boys and around 2.8 million girls are deprived of middle school education. The report submitted to the National Assembly added that 4.5 million childern are deprived of high school education in the country.

According to the report, 5.9 million students are deprived of higher secondary education. With 2,620,520 kids not attending school nationwide, the report drew attention to the startling number of kids children are losing out on an education.