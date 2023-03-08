Sindh govt announces to launch FM channel

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to set up FM radio channel for the swift dissemination of accurate information about any emergency situation, including traffic accidents and terrorist activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial information department with Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in the chair.

“The broadcast of the radio channel will be launched across the province,” said Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Memon said that transmission of the radio channel will be aired all over the province for providing accurate guidance to the masses in the shortest possible time about any emergency situation or eventuality.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, directors Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, Imtiaz Joyo, Hassan Asghar Naqvi and others.

