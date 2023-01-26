Sindh govt announces to launch women-only bus service in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced to launch Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Information and Transport minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that Pink Bus Service for women will begin in Karachi from February 1.

“Inshallah Pink buses will start their operation from 1st February in Karachi,” he tweeted.

The pink bus service will run from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal, the transport minister announced, adding that buses will operate during working hours in morning and evening after every 20 minutes.

Earlier, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced to launch pink taxi cab service for women in Karachi.

“The government has decided to launch tax services in Karachi under Sindh Mass Transit Authority,” he said, adding that pink tax service for women will be launched in the first phase.

Memon further said that pink taxis would be driven by women while cameras will be installed inside cars.

