Sindh govt approves new rotation policy

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved a new rotation policy to make deputation of the government officers on its own, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the chief secretary, secretary services and secretary law to formulate a new rotation policy.

Under the new rotation policy, the provincial government will get powers to depute officers on the vacant seats of the federal officers.

The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed that a new rotation policy for government officers will be formulated on the instruction of the chief minister.

Murtaza Wahab said that the government will soon complete the legislation in light of CM’s instructions.

He said that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with the chief secretary and it has been decided that the provincial government will depute officers on its own. He said that it is a province’s right to choose appropriate officers for performing responsibilities.

Wahab said that they want such officers who were fully aware of Karachi issues.

READ: SENIOR SINDH POLICE OFFICERS TRANSFERRED TO PUNJAB, KP

Earlier in the month, the provincial and federal governments had engaged in another row over the transfer of Police and PAS officers from Sindh.

The Sindh government had objected to transferring of the officers from the province by the federal government. The provincial government had restrained the officers to relinquish their charge of the office.

The province had also restrained the officers coming from Punjab and other provinces to take charge of their offices, according to sources. Several DIGs had relinquished their charges in Sindh on the federal orders and eight seats of DIGs have been vacant in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had warned Establishment Division to stay away from the political field. He had said that the province was already facing a shortage of Grade-20 officers.

“The federation is required to consult with the province over the transfer of a Grade-20 officer as per the rules but no consultation made on these transfers,” he had said.

The chief minister had said that the Sindh cabinet approved a decision to restrain the officers to relinquish their charge of the office.

