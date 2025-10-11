Sindh govt approves purchase of 500 Electric buses to be run in Karachi, Hyderabad

Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday chairing the 48th meeting of Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy board has approved a purchase of 500 electric buses and construction of an Elevated Freight Expressway Project (EFEP) from Karachi port to Qayyumabad (Jam Sadiq) interchange.

The PPP policy board approved People’s Green Transport Project aimed at starting a large fleet of electric buses in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Board also endorsed scope, structure and risk matrix while approving a amended suggestion of a private institution handed it exemption from Pre-qualification process and “Right of First Refusal”.

Along with this it also approved a process of participation of investors for choosing a private partner.

Under the project the 500 buses would be run phase wise while a modern transport system would also be established for provision of depot, charging infrastructure, bus shelters, automatic fares collection.

Elaborating the project, Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon said that through the flagship project citizens would get cheap travel facility while it would also reduce environmental pollution.

Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP), the Board also approved the Elevated Freight Expressway Project (EFEP) from Qayyumabad to Karachi port while the CM Sindh directed the PPP board to speed up the project phases of paper work so that he could lay foundation of the project.

The board also endorsed the (EFEP), its scope, transaction structure and risk matrix, and approved the unsolicited proposal for competitive bidding. It also authorized the issuance of RFP and the launch of the bidding process.

The project involves design, finance, construction, and 25-year O&M of a 16.5 km, 4-lane elevated freight expressway connecting Karachi Port (East Wharf) to Jam Sadiq Interchange.

The EFEP would reduce distance by 26 Km giving 24 hours transportation facility to the heavy traffic while it would also decrease pressure on civic roads.

The Project would also improve performance of the port and connection between M-9 and Shahra-e-Bhutho.

The board also approved change in design of the project to avoid major land acquisition, improvement in the port connectivity, addition of joint ramps and making harmony with Blue Line BRT.

Under the DBFOT user-pay model, the Government of Sindh will provide capital and operational VGF, including a Minimum Revenue Guarantee for 10 years.