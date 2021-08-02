Sindh govt asked to establish Covid vaccination centres at UC-level

KARACHI: The Sindh government has been suggested to establish COVID-19 vaccination centres at the union council (UC) level to further expedite the immunisation process across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The suggestion was forwarded to the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho by the Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar in a letter. He stated in the letter that COVID-19 vaccination centres should be established in each union council across the province.

He urged for establishing more vaccination centres in the provincial capital Karachi besides expressing concerns that compliance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) at vaccination centres in different districts was unsatisfactory.

Bilal Ghaffar said that novel coronavirus cases would be increased due to the crowd in the vaccination centres. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are ready to play their role in establishing vaccination camps and other measures to assist the provincial authorities.

Earlier in the day, the health department of Sindh made 10 large vaccination centres operational round the clock keeping in mind the rise in Covid cases as the pandemic launches into the fourth wave and the resulting concern among masses and administrations alike for getting vaccinated.

With the newly extended timings of 10 more vaccination centres, there are now 11 stops one can get their shot from, including Expo Center, the largest one in Pakistan.

In a notification released by the provincial health department, all six districts of the metropolis have at least one large vaccine centre operating for 24 hours across the week.

In an announcement made by the provincial government, 10 major vaccinations centres would operate round the clock in Karachi as they have been provided with adequate health staffers and vaccines to deal with the rising number of people visiting the vaccination centres.

The facilities where round the clock vaccination services would be provided included Ojha campus of DOW University, Khaliq Dina Hall, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Children Hospital Karachi, New Karachi hospital, Qatar Hospital, Murad Memon Goth hospital, the government hospital in Korangi block 05 and Lyari college.