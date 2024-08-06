Sindh govt backtracks on taking control of Sarim Burney Trust

KARACHI: The Sindh government has reversed its decision to take control of the administrative affairs of the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust amid allegations of child trafficking, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh government had earlier decided to take control of the trust’s affairs after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested intervention due to the trust’s alleged involvement in smuggling children to the United States and other countries.

However, the Social Welfare Department has retracted its July 18th directive to take control of Sarim Burney Trust’s affairs.

The development comes amid allegations of child smuggling against Sarim Burney, who was arrested on June 6th at Karachi Airport on the request of the United States (US) Consulate.

In the first FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

Sarim Burney trafficked 20 newborns to the US in the past year on pretext of adoption. The FIA claimed that 15 of the trafficked children were girls.

The FIA, in a statement, said that the records of the allegedly trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan embassy. Citing the Trust documents, the agency said Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

The agency further claimed that several individuals assisted Burney in purchasing and smuggling of children.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. Further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney, the agency said.

Burney was under surveillance by American authorities during his recent visit to the US, and he was interrogated twice by American officials, the FIA said. After his arrest, Burney admitted to his involvement in the illegal adoption and trafficking of children.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.