Sindh govt bans commercial, residential use of school premises

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has imposed a complete ban on the use of school premises for residential purposes or commercial activities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the department, private school buildings may only be used for educational purposes.

The establishment of shops or residential units within school premises has been declared a serious violation of the law.

The Sindh education department has decided to conduct inspections of all private schools. Schools will be required to submit structural fitness certificates, while institutions operating in dilapidated or unsafe buildings have been directed to vacate the premises.

The department warned that any violation of these directives could result in the suspension or cancellation of a school’s registration. Schools found involved in non-educational activities may also be sealed.

It was further stated that, in the event of any accident occurring within school premises, full responsibility will rest with the school administration.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government issued strict fire safety directives for private schools across the province.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions has instructed all private educational institutions to ensure full compliance with fire prevention and safety protocols.

Under the directives, the installation of fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in school buildings has been made mandatory. Schools have also been ordered to keep emergency exits and staircases clear at all times, while ensuring regular inspection of electrical systems and other high-risk areas.

The guidelines further require schools to display fire evacuation plans at prominent locations within the premises.