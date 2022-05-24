Sindh Govt bans pillion riding for a month

Karachi: Sindh government has banned pillion riding across the province due to security conditions, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has started taking precautionary measures to ensure security and peace in the province. The PPP led government has banned pillion riding for a month.

The provincial Interior Ministry has also issued a notification of the ban. it is to be noted that the ban would not be implemented on Women, Children, Journalists and elderly citizens.

