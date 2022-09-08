Sindh govt bans private schools from selling exclusive uniforms, stationery

The Sindh government on Thursday announced to ban sale of exclusive uniforms and stationery in private schools, allowing schools to sell only logos and stickers that would be pasted on books, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Directorate Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions that work under the Department of Schools education Sindh has banned sale of exclusive items in private schools.

An order issued by the department reads that schools will not be allowed to compel parents to buy exclusive uniforms and stationery from their school. Furthermore, schools cannot compel parents or students to buy uniforms and stationery from a particular store, the order read.

Director General Private Schools Registration Professor Salman Raza said that they decision has been made after repeated complaints from parents and students.

The schools have also been ordered to display the fee structure of the school on the notice board. Private schools have also been banned from collection extra amount in the name of special days.

No school would be allowed to collect two-month salary at once neither can they change the schools uniform within 5 years. Schools would have to take a permit from the Directorate of Inspection and Registration before changing the uniform, the order read.

Moreover, schools will be liable to provide free education to 10% of their total students and students will not be punished, fined, or stopped from appearing in exams if they can not pay their fees on time.

Action will be taken against any school that violates the orders.

