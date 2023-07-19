Sindh govt constitutes Provincial Finance Commission for LGs

KARACHI: Sindh government has constituted Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) to provide funds for local bodies, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Provincial Finance Commission will decide the method of issuing funds for the LG institutions.

The notification issued in this regard stated that the commission will include Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh, and district chairman Qasim Naveed.

Furthermore, the commission will also decide on a formula for the tax collection, expenses, and distribution of resources.

Different political parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami and others have constantly demanded for the PFC Award.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah recently announced the PFC while speaking to the media.

The PFC Award has to be issued after every four years for the distribution of financial shares to all districts and local government agencies from provincial revenues.

Around 55 percent of the province’s revenues are supposed to be distributed under the previous PFC, while the remaining 45 percent is to be kept by the Sindh government.

The chief minister said that the newly elected representatives of the local bodies had taken over, therefore, he decided to announce the next PFC for the vertical distribution of available resources among the metropolitan corporation, district councils, district municipal corporations, municipal committees and town committees.