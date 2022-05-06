Sindh govt decides making Orange Line BRT operational in a month

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to make Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project operational within a month for Karachiites, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in a session of Sindh Mass Transit Authority chaired by the provincial transport minister Sharjeel Memon today in which the concerned officials gave briefings on the mass transit projects.

It was told that Green Line BRT was a federal government project which will be handed over to the Sindh government after three years of operations. The officials apprised the Orange Line BRT is the Sindh government’s project and the funds for the procurement of 20 buses were disbursed to the SIDCL.

Sharjeel Memon directed the concerned officials to make the Orange Line BRT operational within a month. The bus service will provide comfortable transport services to the citizens of Orangi Town and its adjoining areas.

In February, the federal government’s Karachi’s Green Line BRT completed one-month operations and according to official figures, more than one million passengers had travelled on 80 buses through the dedicated corridor.

According to official figures provided by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL), a total of 1,093,000 passengers had travelled on Green Line BRT without any break from January 10 to February 9.

The official data had shown that on average 35,000 people commuted on 80 buses of the BRT project on weekdays and the number sometimes swelled to 50,000 during weekends.

The Green Line bus service had become fully operational from Jan 10, with 80 buses covering a track of 21 kilometres from 6 in the morning till 10 at night. The buses arrive at the station after every three minutes.

