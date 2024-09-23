Sindh govt decides to digitise all departments

In a move aimed at modernising the provincial administration, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all departments to transition to a digital system.

The decision was made during a session on e-governance, which the CM chaired recently.

The IT secretary informed that a comprehensive e-system would be designed and presented to the CM for approval.

This digital framework will also integrate the DC offices of various districts, streamlining administrative processes and improving service delivery.

Notably, the Sukkur DC office has already been digitised, and its success is being closely monitored.

CM Murad Ali Shah stressed that harnessing technology is crucial for good governance, ensuring transparency and accountability in administrative processes.

This initiative aligns with the CM’s vision to transform Sindh into a digitally empowered province. By leveraging technology, the provincial government aims to enhance public services, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and promote economic growth.

Key features of the e-governance system include:

Digital Infrastructure: Development of a robust digital infrastructure to support online services and administrative processes.

Process Automation: Automation of manual processes to reduce paperwork, increase efficiency, and minimize errors.

Transparency and Accountability: Implementation of digital tools to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

– Citizen Engagement: Creation of online platforms for citizen engagement, feedback, and participation in governance.