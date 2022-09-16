Sindh govt decides to recruit paramedical staff in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to recruit paramedical staff on temporary basis in 23 flood-hit districts of the province to deal with the outbreak of water-borne and other viral diseases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial health department, 600 medical officers, 400 lady doctors, staff nurses and technicians each, 250 midwives and 500 vaccinators will be recruited on a temporary basis.

The recruitment will be made after consultation with a committee comprising deputy commissioner of the concerned district, director general (DG) health, and other related officials.

Sindh province is among the worst affected in the floods and a recent report highlighted that over one million people are infected with infectious diseases in the province.

According to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department, as many as 1,079,000 people were suffering from infectious diseases after heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in the province.

During the past 24 hours, 12,819 cases of asthma and various chest diseases were reported across the province. Moreover, 14,339 cases of various skin diseases were recorded in the same period.

The officials recorded 15,844 cases of diarrhea, 2,310 cases of Malaria, 104 cases of dengue virus, four cases of snake-bite and 13 cases of dog-bite. Meanwhile, 19,179 people reported with various eye diseases.

There were 23,237 cases of other illnesses, the health department added.

