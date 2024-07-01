Sindh govt demands resignation of Governor Tessori

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government on Monday demanded immediate resignation of Governor Kamran Tessori, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Excise and Transport Sharjeel Memon castigated the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for allegedly promoting “hatred and violence” in the province.

He claimed that the MQM-P party has become irrelevant at the local level, adding that the party’s politics of hatred and accusations are outdated. “They are no longer visible at the Union Council level”,” he added.

The PPP also lambasted MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for his remarks against the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regarding quota system.

Lambasting Bhutto’s critics, the PPP leader said he was the one who made Pakistan a ‘nuclear power’.

He noted that the MQM-P was indulged in hiring its workers in local government institutions, adding: “The party’s demands to end the quota system are inappropriate.”

Even today, Memon said, MQM-P was responsible for a number of Sindh issues, adding that the party had new vacancies banned through stay order. “They have always tried to stop employment of people”, he alleged.

The provincial minister further criticised the MQM-P leadership, saying that they left the party founder Altaf Hussain during ‘bad times’. “Khalid Maqbool and the rest of the leadership are not ready to accept their leader”, he added.

Recalling the past incidents, he claimed that the MQM had been involved in various nefarious activities, including the killing of innocent people during their strikes.

The PPP leader also accused the MQM of being a puppet of foreign powers, saying that they might taking orders from their “masters in London”.

He demanded resignation from Governor Tessori to resign, accusing him of failing to address the issues caused by the MQM-P. “It is inappropriate to make baseless accusations against our martyred leaders. Governor Sindh should resign immediately,” he added.