Sindh govt formally request ECP to postpone LG polls

The Sindh government has formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial government requested the ECP to postpone the second phase of the Sindh LG polls that was scheduled for August 28.

The government stated in its letter that the organisation of LG polls was not possible in Karachi and Hyderabad as the province recorded 561 per cent additional rains and bore an estimated loss of over Rs450 billion.

The administrative machinery and law enforcers were currently busy in relief activities, whereas, the provincial authorities will be requiring human resources for Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions from other districts for the polls.

The letter read that the inspector general (IG) and commissioners apprised the government that their officials of the concerned departments were currently busy carrying out relief operations, whereas, the Met Department also predicted more rains in the coming days.

