Sindh govt has rejected CCI decisions, says energy minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said on Monday that the Sindh government has rejected the decision taken by the Council of Common Interest (CCI), ARY News reported.

Imtiaz Shaikh said in a statement that the provincial government rejected the CCI decisions. He said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented the stance of the Sindh province but the plan for generating low-cost electricity was not approved.

The provincial minister announced that the Sindh province will take up the matter in the joint parliament session.

He alleged that some ministers and officials were giving wrong briefings to the premier that resulted in wrong decisions.

Earlier in the day, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has finally approved the long term power generation plan that had been pending since 2005 which shall enable the generation of power proportional to the demand.

The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model, which only allows power generation to be added when it’s needed and is cheap, has today been approved by the CCI, said Hammad Azhar.

“It was pending since 2005,” the energy minister noted.

CCI that oversees coordination between the federal government & provinces in economic, cultural and administrative fields, has today approved of this plan according to Azhar’s tweets.

He said the issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future as a result of this plan now approved.

Azhar said if this plan had been put in place in the past, the country would have avoided a whopping circular debt among many other problems.