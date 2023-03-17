Sindh govt hints at rejecting digital census result

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government has hinted at rejecting the digital census results, ARY News reported on Friday.

All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held today to discuss the reservations over the digital census.

The APC was attended by prominent political leaders of major political parties and representatives of nationalist parties.

After the APC meeting, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro told the media that there are many concerns over the digital census, adding that the house census and population census cannot be completed in the prescribed time.

Khuhro said that APC demanded to separately count the overseas Pakistanis. He said that in the current digital census, CNIC was not made mandatory to count an individual. He expressed concerns that an immigrant can easily get counted in the digital census without showing national identity.

The PPP Sindh president on behalf of APC demanded that Sindh should be counted correctly by extending the time of the census. He said that the suggestions of APC were also sent to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The APC demanded CM Sindh to discuss the issues with the federal government, otherwise, the province will reject the digital census result.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the federal government is conducting a digital census across Pakistan which will end on April 04.

Yesterday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided against attending all parties conference (APC), summoned by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on March 18 to discuss reservations over the digital census.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P will not attend the APC – summoned to discuss reservations over digital census – due to its ‘power show’, scheduled to take place on same day (March 18) at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Sources further claimed that the decision was taken in the meeting of Rabta Committee. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the rally on March 18.

“Camps will be set up in every town and on important thoroughfares”, sources said quoting party leaders.

