Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Karachi after surge in COVID cases

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to impose a lockdown in Karachi from July 31 (tomorrow) until August 08 after the city witnessed an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders.

Among other curbs introduced during the lockdown, the government said that it would shut down all government offices from next week, while inter-city transport and markets would be closed down from Saturday.

The provincial government shared that salary will not be paid to unvaccinated employees after August 31 under new restrictions agreed during the COVID task force meeting.

The government further conveyed that anybody coming on Karachi roads will be checked for vaccination and only those carrying vaccination cards will be allowed to travel.

The exempted sectors in the lockdown included pharmacies and the export industry while examinations will also continue in a routine manner despite the decision to close down educational institutes.

The Sindh health department earlier in the day called for a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days as the recommendation was tabled in the COVID task force meeting.

“There should be a complete lockdown in the port city for 15 days,” the health department said in its advice to stem COVID spread in the metropolis, where the positivity ratio has reached 30 percent.

It further called for a complete ban on transport from provincial districts and provinces in Karachi for 15 days besides also recommending the closure of schools, colleges, and universities.