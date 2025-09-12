Sindh Govt imposes ban on all types of tobacco products in educational institutions

Karachi: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a complete ban on tobacco and other nicotine products in the educational institutions across the province.

This action aligns with provincial government efforts to combat the use of tobacco products and promote health.

The provincial government has also imposed the ban on the vape, gutka, and other emerging substances in premises of the schools, colleges and universities whether private or government.

On the instruction of the Sindh government, secretary education has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, all the tobacco related products including cigarettes’ and vape are banned in the educational institutions.

Earlier, in July, the Sindh government had announced launching a comprehensive crackdown on drug abuse and trafficking, prioritising the protection of youth and public safety.

A provincial government spokesman said Sindh is proactively working to curb the menace of drugs, particularly among the younger population.

He highlighted the Sindh Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 2024, which introduces stringent penalties, including 7-14 years’ imprisonment for drug use, seven years for cultivation, and property seizure for drug sales.

He said that under this law a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) would be established, and the provincial cabinet has already approved the forming of three special courts to ensure swift processing and resolution of drug-related cases.

He shared that the provincial administration is collaborating with both the ANF and the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime to combat the use of narcotics.

He said the government aims to increase the number of rehabilitation centres to support individuals struggling with addiction.

Meanwhile, he added, the home department is working to secure the border areas to prevent drug trafficking. He also said that to encourage public participation, the government has launched a dedicated helpline (021-111-374-634) for people to report drug-related activities.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the spokesman said: “The Sindh government remains fully dedicated to achieving a drug-free province through prevention, rehabilitation, enforcement and legal reforms.”