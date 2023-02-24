Sindh govt imposes ban on arms display

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday banned the display of arms throughout the province for a period of 90 days under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban is in place with immediate effect till 24 May 2023.

It further stated that strict action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

“All the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Sindh Police are also authorised under section 195 of CrPC to register complaints in writing under the relevant law for the violation of section 144 of CrPC,” the notification stated.

Earlier, the Sindh government barred showrooms from selling unregistered vehicles as part of the security measures following the devastating attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Wahab and police officials.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon had said that the government has given a one-week deadline to citizens to register applied for registration (AFR) vehicles.

