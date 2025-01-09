Sindh govt launches “Middle Tech Initiative”

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced technical education as a part of the traditional curriculum under a program “Middle Tech Initiative.”

According to a press release, Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, formally inaugurated the initiative in a ceremony at the CMS Government Boys Secondary Campus School in Karachi.

Notable attendees included Chief Advisor of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chiho Ohashi, Chief Executive Advisor Dr. Fouzia Khan and other officials.

JICA has provided technical assistance to the School Education and Literacy Department (SE&LD) for the “Middle Tech Initiative,” focusing on curriculum development, teacher training, and setting up laboratories in schools.

Speaking at the event, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that in the first phase, 300 schools across Sindh have been equipped to provide technical education to 65,000 students alongside traditional learning.

Courses in fields such as Agriculture, Applied Electrician, Beautician, Dress making, Fundamental of cooking, Graphics designing, Hotel Management, Introduction to Tourism, Internet of things, Livestock, Media Production, Plumbing have been added to the school curriculum.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced that after successfully introducing Middle Tech in schools, plans are underway to expand it to matriculation-level “Metric Tech” and eventually to intermediate-level “Inter Tech” classes in colleges.

Secretary of Education Zahid Ali Abbasi added that 1,600 computer labs will be established in Sindh’s schools this year to achieve the objectives of the Middle Tech Initiative, along with other necessary facilities.

Additional technical courses, including Internet of Things (IoT), media production, and tourism, will be introduced soon. JICA also plans to continue its collaboration in the future.