Sindh govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday lifted the restrictions related to the early closure of markets in the province ahead of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported.

“The restriction to shut markets and bazaars till 9pm has been ended till July 10,” said the notification issued by the Sindh home department.

Shops, markets, and commercial areas can now remain open even after 9pm till July 10.

On Saturday, Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz lifted timing restrictions in the province on businesses ahead of Eidul Adha.

In a statement, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said markets across the province can now remain open even after 9 pm. There would be no time restriction on the businesses until Chand Raat.

Read more: Punjab CM lifts time restriction on businesses

He said that decision has been taken to facilitate the masses and business community ahead of Eidul Adha.

Owing to a growing energy shortfall and persistent electricity load-shedding in Pakistan, the government of Punjab implemented on June 19 an energy conservation programme in the province. Under the plan, markets were closed at 9 pm and food outlets at 11:30 pm.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on July 10 (Sunday).

Comments