Sindh Govt-millers engage in face off over flour price hike

KARACHI: Sindh government and flour mills association have been engaged in a row after the millers enhanced per KG flour price from 105 rupees to 130, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh government has decided to launch crackdown against flour mills that have increased the flour price from Rs 105, as fixed by the government to 130 rupees per KG, officials said.

Flour prices hover around Rs130 per kilo despite the fact that the official price for chakki flour is set at Rs105 per kg and flour mills’ rate at Rs98.

The government has decided to launch crackdown against those flour mills, which are not selling the flour on the price fixed by the government.

“Some flour mills have hiked per KG price of wheat flour to 130, while the government providing them wheat on Rs 85 per kilo”, food department sources said.

“The government won’t accept blackmailing of the association, they are bound to sell the flour at 105 per KG,” officials said. “Those flour mills will be sealed, which will fail to comply with the rate fixed by the government,” food department has warned.

Chief Minister of Sindh has allowed crackdown against those mills selling wheat flour at exorbitant rates.

