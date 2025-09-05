Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Friday said the provincial government is closely monitoring the flood situation and steps are in place, ARY News reported.

Memon said that fluctuations in water flow continue across rivers and barrages, while the provincial government remains vigilant.

He said relevant institutions are on constant alert, monitoring the situation in line with rising and receding water levels.

According to Memon, low-level flooding is ongoing at Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri, and Marala barrages. At Panjnad Barrage, inflow and outflow were recorded at 310,479 cusecs. Guddu Barrage recorded an inflow of 359,357 cusecs and an outflow of 327,481 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage reported an inflow of 331,155 cusecs with an outflow of 277,355 cusecs, indicating a gradual decline.

Relief operations are underway. In the past 24 hours, 6,890 people were provided medical assistance across 169 health camps, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 27,801.

Meanwhile, evacuation efforts from flood-prone katcha (riverine) areas continue.

Within a day, 14,430 people were moved to safer locations, raising the total to 109,320 individuals relocated so far. Additionally, 346,282 livestock have been shifted to secure areas, while over 750,000 animals have been vaccinated.

Sharjeel Memon said that although water levels are showing signs of reduction, flood threats cannot be ruled out. He said the Sindh government, while ensuring protective measures, remains in close coordination with the Punjab government to manage the evolving situation.