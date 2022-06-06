Sindh govt, MQM-P talks enter final phase

KARACHI: Talks between the Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have entered a decisive phase.

According to details, the talks between the Sindh government and the MQM-P have entered the final phase and the second meeting is scheduled to take place tonight at the Chief Minister’s House.

The MQM-P has put forward its demands regarding the local government system to the PPP, the most important of which is the financial empowerment of the Mayor of Karachi, as well as the restoration of the old position of the MQM-P in KMC.

In tonight’s meeting, a clause-wise review will be made regarding the local body elections.

Earlier, the Sindh government had accepted the big demand of the coalition party MQM-P and development schemes of MQM members would be included in the budget.

Previously, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah assured that the agreement with the MQM will be implemented in the letter and spirit. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement can discuss the points with us frankly, they want to talk upon,” he said. “We and MQM have similarity of views over the development of the province and the local government system,” he said. “We will present the select committee’s stance over the local government elections in Sindh before the court,” the chief minister added.

