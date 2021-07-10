Sindh govt issues new Covid-19 SOPs amid rise in cases

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Sindh government on Saturday issued new directives related to the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to a new order, a copy of which available with ARY News, the provincial government has declared the Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for people going out at weddings, restaurants and cinemas.

“Vaccination certificates of the citizens should be checked before they enter cinemas, restaurants, wedding halls,” reads the notification.

Ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is feared to rage across the province, the Sindh health ministry yesterday made it mandatory to furnish vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPD and operations.

Read More: SINDH MAKES VACCINE CERTIFICATE MANDATORY TO ENTER PUBLIC SPACES, OPDS

The Sindh health director had said people with no vaccine certificates will not be allowed OPD service or medical procedures.

Secondly, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon had said the people without these certificates will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests. Their entry is also barred from attending weddings and dining in restaurants, according to the Sindh health department.

New SOPs: