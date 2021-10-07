Sindh govt takes notice of transgender’s death in acid attack

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday has directed an investigation into the death of a eunuch in Korangi’s Bilal Colony.

Adviser to the chief minister Sindh on Human Rights Surender Valasi took notice of the ARY News report and formed a committee to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the incident.

Member Human Rights Monitoring Committee Tariq Khattak has been appointed as the head of the investigation committee, who contacted the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Korangi and the concerned station house officer (SHO) and inquired about the details of the case.

According to ARY News, a man threw acid on a transgender in the Korangi Bilal Colony area of ​​Karachi yesterday, as a result, 60% of his body received burn injuries.

The acid victim was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last at the hospital and succumbed to burn injuries.

Talking to media, Tariq Khattak said that the incident took place with eunuch Ghulam Mustafa alias Saima. Saima had a dispute with her friend Qaiser.

Khattak said that the dispute between Saima and Qaiser, resulted in the death of the transgender. The accused Qaiser is still at large. He will be brought to justice at any cost, he added.

