Sindh govt officer caught selling ration, blankets for flood victims

A Sindh government officer was found involved in selling donated ration and blankets belonging to the flood victims in local markets, ARY News reported on Monday.

The heinous crime was unearthed by Team Sar-e-Aam during a sting operation. The Team Sar-e-Aam purchased ration bags and blankets provided by the Sindh government to the flood victims from Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) House in Mirpur Khas.

A mukhtiarkar (revenue officer) namely Qayyum Leghari was allegedly caught selling the blankets for the flood affectees in Mirpur Khas. The Team Sar-e-Aam spent millions to purchase the government’s ration bags during the sting operation to expose the criminal activities of the government officers.

After Team Sar-e-Aam provided evidence to the local authorities, DC Zainul Abideen took immediate action and the accused mukhtiarkar was arrested following his orders.

