Sindh govt orders to setup flood relief camps in public, private universities

KARACHI: Sindh government has directed public and private universities to establish flood relief camps within their premises to collect funds and relief goods to help the victims that have crossed over 10 million in the province alone, ARY NEWS reported.

Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said that 27 public and private universities have been asked to setup camps and collect donations for the flood victims.

“The students shall collect funds, clothes, food and other items needed to help the victims who are staying under the sky after flood washed their homes,” he said.

He also asked the universities to establish medical camps at the universities.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah.

He was given briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work. Later, the Prime Minister also met with flood-affected people.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at Sukkur Barrage, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

The prime minister said the grant by the federal government would help the Sindh government carry out relief and rehabilitation activities.

Comments