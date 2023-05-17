Sindh Govt orders to shift Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad Jail

KARACHI: The interior ministry of Sindh has ordered to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notification of declaring PTI leader Ali Zaidi’s home as sub-jail has been taken back.

Sources revealed that he will be kept in Jacobabad Jail for one month under MPO. The Sindh Interior Ministry notification also said to shift Firdous Shamim to Sukkur Jail under MPO.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi condemned the attack on military installations during violent protests in the country following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

Read more: ALI ZAIDI CONDEMNS MAY 9 ATTACKS, REBUTS REPORTS OF LEAVING PTI

The PTI leader said that his political struggle has always been “peaceful”, adding that he was in custody during the last few days and did not know about the violent attacks following Imran Khan’s arrest.

“PTI was not involved in the vandalism done on the Corps Commander House, [Jinnah House]”, he said. “The reason you can sleep peacefully at night is because your borders are being protected,” he said.

Sindh’s home department had declared the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi a sub-jail.

The PTI leader was arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following a protest in the Baloch Colony area in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest.